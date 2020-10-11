Letter: Opelika councilman shares best wishes, thanks

I would like to congratulate Todd Rauch for winning the Ward 5 seat on the Opelika City Council and to his wife, Ali, for the dedication she demonstrated during the campaign.

I wish Todd nothing but the best as he begins to serve the citizens of Ward 5 and all of Opelika. I extend to Todd all the cooperation I can offer for his transition to the Opelika City Council.

I thank God for giving me nearly 79 years of life on this beautiful place we call earth; and especially for placing me in the greatest city in Alabama – Opelika, where I have lived all my life.

I also want to thank my wife of 56 years, Ann, for all that she has done over the years to help me and the city of Opelika. Ann was the Opelika Main Street director during the 1990s when so much was started to make Downtown Opelika what it is today.

Thanks also to my adult children, Kimberly Burns and Chris Canon, and to my grandchildren Chasity Canon, Caroline Canon, Josh Beasley, and Brandon Beasley for all of their love and support.

To the citizens of Opelika, especially those in Ward 5, thank you for allowing me to serve this wonderful community for over ten years as a member of the Opelika City Council, the Opelika Planning Commission and the Lee-Russell Council of Governments.