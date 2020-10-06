Letter: The success of capitalism depends on this

Credit capitalism?

For the millions that are dependent on food pantries for survival, the millions who lost healthcare with their jobs, the millions who have been evicted or will be.

Yes, we have a great system but only if it has compassion in times such as these.

The success of capitalism depends on a level playing field and we can easily see that that doesn't exist today.

The economy hasn't created any new jobs, it has only slowly allowed some that were lost to COVID-19 to be refilled at a snail's pace as science shows us the way to slowly recover.

The "socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor" saying has never been more true when looking at the stock market versus the economy for everyone else.

Hank Gilmer

Auburn