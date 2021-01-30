Letter to the editor: I joined the NRA because I was worried about them

The NRA posits that we have the right to have a gun with us at all times, in all places, should we have need of it. So, very soon I fear, that’s what we’ve got: Dodge City, everyone with a gun strapped to their thigh. I believe its “no compromise” policy on any comprehensive gun legislation must be tempered if we are to have a civil society. I support whole-heartedly the NRA’s gun safety programs and emphasis, but I believe thoughtful gun enthusiasts and those concerned with not just their own personal protection but also with public safety may be willing to engage me and others interested in the reasonable regulation of weapons. I’ve joined the NRA in hopes of having a voice, in hopes I’ll find others within the organization — and others who may yet join — who can see and rein in its excesses and help craft policies that will work to keep everyone safer.”