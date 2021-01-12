Letter to the editor: The plurality of Republicans accept white supremacist fascism

On Jan. 11, Auburn University President Jay Gogue expressed deep concern and anger about the Jan. 6 insurrection, and, on behalf of Auburn University, he called on the nation’s leaders to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

We applaud him, but we should go further. Specifically, we must condemn President Trump and Republican leaders, particularly those in Alabama, like Tuberville and Brooks.

It is time to call all Trump supporters what they are: people who accept white supremacist fascism, a view unfortunately supported by the plurality of Republicans (YouGov poll, Jan. 7, 2021). Republicans continued to support President Trump despite multiple expressions of white supremacist fascism.

In 2016, Donald Trump refused to accept election results if he lost; in 2017, he called white supremacists “very fine people;” in 2020, he refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, and he has declined to condemn white supremacists on numerous occasions.