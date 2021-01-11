Letter to the editor: Time for Alabama politicians to tell the truth

The cry “Stop the Steal” continues to roil across the nation. The good news is that just enough honest and courageous people have in fact stopped the steal which was fueled and inflamed by Donald Trump. The bad news is that so many Republican politicians, talking heads on TV, and others who are looked to for accurate information on social media continue to reinforce this, or are staying silent.

But the very worst news appears yet to come: further and much greater violence at the Inauguration, and likely at state capitols around the country, is being planned and coordinated now. The divide and misinformation is so now entrenched in the minds of those intent on “taking back the government,” and their sense of betrayal so real, that it looks like the only hope to avoid bloodshed is for those Republicans who objected to what they know to be the legitimate election results, which have been thoroughly vetted in the counts and from state recounts and audits, to say so. Tell the people you were wrong, tell them we were all carried away by lies and rumors that we now all know to be untrue.