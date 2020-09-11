Letter: Tuberville stands for plenty that is good

In a letter to the editor published Aug. 28, a writer provided a number of criticisms of Tommy Tuberville and expressed his belief that Tuberville's only position on the issues facing our state and our country is to support President Trump.
A look at Tuberville’s campaign website, www.tommyforsenate.com, will inform those who are interested that Tuberville has stated his position on several issues.
I will list extracts from them here:
He believes that we can and must do more to help our Veterans re-enter the workforce and society.
He believes that the first duty of government is to protect our individual liberty.
He promises to support smaller government, less taxes, and national sovereignty and the Constitution.
He believes that school choice, charter schools, and improving our existing public schools are all things that need to be a part of the education mix for Alabama children.
He thinks that we must secure our border and enact real immigration reforms.
He promises to work to provide our Armed Forces with the tools and resources they need to protect Americans at home and abroad.
He promises to always vote to protect and preserve our Second Amendment rights.
He promises to fight to protect the sanctity of every human life.
He believes that our country needs a return to the free-market based health-care system, where companies compete for your business, while ensuring that pre-existing conditions are not a deterrent to obtaining quality insurance and care.
I understand that not all will agree with some of those positions, but I believe that they are sound positions that should find favor with most Alabamians.
One strong reason to elect Tommy Tuberville to the Senate, if for no other, is to deny Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi an additional Senate seat to support their progressive agenda.
John Parr
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!