Letter: Voters, not biased media, should select president

I feel compelled to reply to an opinion letter of Monday.

I agree that our social media’s are trying to sway voters by only allowing opinions that are favorable to their beliefs.

However I feel it should also be pointed out that ALL mainstream media outlets are printing and reporting only what they want you to hear.

The days of giving the public the facts and allowing them to draw their own conclusions are long gone.

We have a president who can be abrasive and boastful.

We have a president who though not perfect has done many, many good things for this country, but you wouldn’t know about them because our so called journalists will not inform the public.

I have never seen such biased reporting filled with such hatred.

It’s a sad sad day for our country when We The People allow the media to decide who our next president should be based on their beliefs, not the facts.

ALL the facts good and bad about both candidates.

Mary Oakes

Opelika