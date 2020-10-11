Letter: Voters should learn about socialism and capitalism

To the registered voters of Alabama: Before you cast your vote in the upcoming election, please read the definitions of the words, “socialism” and capitalism.”
Senior citizens, like myself, will find the definitions using a dictionary, but young people will do a Google search.
Study the true meaning of each and decide which one will best fit a healthy and sustainable future.
I invite you to peruse the best choice that will fulfill future ambitions for yourself, family and our country.
Please vote as an informed voter.
Dr. L.M. Krista
Auburn
