Letter: We need experience, we need Doug Jones

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The voters of Alabama have a definite choice in whom we will choose to represent us in the US Senate for the next six years.

Our choices are between an erstwhile football coach and an experienced former US federal prosecutor, who has already served over two and a half years as Alabama’s Senator.

Tommy Tuberville, as far as I have been able to ascertain, has ONLY been a football coach.

Sen. Doug Jones has had a successful career as an attorney and as a United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

As a federal prosecutor he was able to bring justice for the families of four little innocent girls killed while attending Sunday School and accomplished the indictment of domestic terrorist, Eric Rudolph.

When just out of law school he served as a congressional staffer. He has experience in the halls of Congress.

Tuberville is popular with Auburn fans, having had winning seasons here, and he accomplished the Holy of Holies by beating Alabama six consecutive years.

After his retirement he seems to have forgotten what smart people preach: “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”