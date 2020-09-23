Letter: We need to reprioritize in making our election decisions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Americans, we are in the midst of tremendously trying times including the pandemic, economy, social unrest, weather and climate changes, and on and on.

This letter is a call to all believers, to earnestly pray to discern God’s wisdom and to do God’s will in all these things. The God of Christians, and the God of Jews, and the God (Allah) of the Muslims are one and the same God, and His wisdom and will are the same for all.

Critical to all the issues we face is the upcoming election.

As Pastor Jeff Meyers recently pointed out, many people (Christians included) vote with their own agendas (and sometimes own secret agendas) in mind rather than considering God’s agenda. We get comfortable among people who share our agendas and forget we need to pray to determine God’s agenda.

Sometimes God’s agenda doesn’t feel as good as our own, but the end result is far better for us. As Proverbs 3:5-6 says: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.”

We can clearly see corruption, waste, personal interest and pure evil in our beloved country, which needs to be better monitored, managed and eliminated, and we need to seek God’s guidance in doing so.