Letter: We need to reprioritize in making our election decisions

As Americans, we are in the midst of tremendously trying times including the pandemic, economy, social unrest, weather and climate changes, and on and on.
This letter is a call to all believers, to earnestly pray to discern God’s wisdom and to do God’s will in all these things. The God of Christians, and the God of Jews, and the God (Allah) of the Muslims are one and the same God, and His wisdom and will are the same for all.
Critical to all the issues we face is the upcoming election.
As Pastor Jeff Meyers recently pointed out, many people (Christians included) vote with their own agendas (and sometimes own secret agendas) in mind rather than considering God’s agenda. We get comfortable among people who share our agendas and forget we need to pray to determine God’s agenda.
Sometimes God’s agenda doesn’t feel as good as our own, but the end result is far better for us. As Proverbs 3:5-6 says: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.”
We can clearly see corruption, waste, personal interest and pure evil in our beloved country, which needs to be better monitored, managed and eliminated, and we need to seek God’s guidance in doing so.
I want to challenge all Christians in particular to evaluate each candidate from the top of the ballot to the bottom and to honestly compare them to how Jesus taught us.
In doing so, it is important to look at the totality of their words and actions rather than at only one or two hot button issues.
It is also important to avoid the untruths, planned offense, hate and fear mongering, etc. so prevalent on social media. Rather, prayerfully ask: Do the things they have done, are doing, and say they plan to do reflect something Jesus would do?
After completing this prayerful review, will your vote bring glory to God?
LaNell Black
Dadeville
