Letter: Why not elect a laptop and give Trump the password

If Tommy Tuberville has a burning desire to serve the people of Alabama, he hasn’t revealed it. What he has made abundantly clear is that he is a 100 percent Trump man.
Granted, Alabama is Trump Country by a large margin, but there is a difference between having a senator representing Trump and a senator representing Alabama.
Wouldn’t it be preferable to have a senator who actually is an Alabamian and who has firsthand experience with the challenges Alabama citizens face?
Tommy Tuberville’s previous sojourn in Alabama was simply a stop—a well-paid stop—on the coaching circuit. Although he had completed a lackluster season at head coach at Ole Miss in 1998, he declared, “They’ll have to carry me out of here (Oxford) in a pine box.”
Less than a week later, he left Oxford for Auburn.
Auburn University paid Tommy Tuberville handsomely to coach the Tigers. And Auburn paid him a handsome sum when didn’t want to coach any more.
He did not move to Alabama until August 2018 when the state presented a different kind of opportunity: politics.
The winner of the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, no matter who it was, would be a favorite over a Democratic incumbent, and Jeff Sessions, who was seeking to return to his old seat, had already become President Trump’s punching bag.
That made the Republican race worth trying. It seems clear that it was the opportunity to serve Trump, not the opportunity to serve Alabama, that drew Tuberville.
There’s nothing wrong with opportunism as long as you don’t mistake it for something else.
But if the sole criterion for a senator from Alabama is 100 percent support for Donald Trump, why not elect a laptop to the Senate and give President Trump the password?
It would be cheaper.
William B. Brown
Opelika
