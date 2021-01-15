Letters: Don't really need your stimulus check? Here's a suggestion

Like many other people in Lee County, my wife and I each recently received $600 stimulus checks from the federal government.
For many people, these checks were a necessary, but not necessarily sufficient, lifeline to get through these trying times. For us, however, they were a windfall that we really did not need at a time when so many are struggling to keep food on their tables or a roof over their heads.
Consequently, my wife and I decided the best way to use the “stimulus” money sent to us by the federal government was to donate it to local charities serving those in need. We chose the East Alabama Food Bank and Child Care Resource Center (earmarked for Homeless Hotel Vouchers), and we urge everyone in a position to do so to make similar contributions to their charities of choice.
Larry Gerber and Louise Katainen
Auburn
Fumble!
Alabama leads again, but in the wrong direction.
We now have a Senator who didn't know the three branches of government proposing to delay Biden's landslide win inauguration until COVID is "behind us."
Trump's mishandling of COVID must be fixed by Democrats before we follow the Constitution and transfer power to the duly elected President in the most investigated election in history according to the football coach. Once again had Tubbs read or understood the Constitution he would have known this scheme by Trump and he is not possible let alone anything else than another deflect by the one term twice impeached office holder looking for any way to avoid the New York attorney general.
Tubbs said he's Trump's man when running, and now when two fools come up with a scheme like this, the effect is not additive. So embarrassing for what was once the Republican Party.
Jim Crockett
Auburn
Next in line
I feel as if school teachers in elementary through high school should receive the COVID vaccine next in line. After hospital workers they are on the front line daily and receive very little attention or gratitude. Thank you, teachers, for teaching our kids and trying to bring life back to normal by physically being in the classroom.
Kathy Hayley
Auburn
Time to hustle
John Katco has commented that it is too late to pursue impeachment. I would counter that bi-partisan impeachment proceedings to protect our country from the leadership of an unhinged individual is a responsibility.
Yes, the timing is poor. But, for those Republicans who had been caught up in the dysfunction of the last 4 years, and, still decided it would be a good idea to renew The Trump Show for second term, a little hustle is in order. Your man, thankfully, lost the election. Now, you, Mr. Katco, own responsibility for not being honest with your constituents about what you had to know to be true: Trump has been a divisive, incompetent leader.
You cannot take away the harm you have inflicted on this nation by not calling out his lies and illegal actions, but you can show the world that America does stand for right.
Why is it that Democrats recognized, from the moment they heard Donald J. Trump declared himself a candidate, that he was unqualified, he lacked character, he was a self-centered buffoon who sees the world through the lens of money?
Regarding Wednesday’s activities, Mr. Katco is quoted as saying “Hindsight is 20/20." Dana Balter and her supporters could recognize the danger Trump presented at every turn; they were not surprised by his role in the insurrection. Whatever Republicans’ motivation was to support Trump in the past, it is now time to show unity with Democrats and make Mr. Trump accountable.
Denise Devalk
Sodus, NY