Letters: Don't really need your stimulus check? Here's a suggestion

Like many other people in Lee County, my wife and I each recently received $600 stimulus checks from the federal government.

For many people, these checks were a necessary, but not necessarily sufficient, lifeline to get through these trying times. For us, however, they were a windfall that we really did not need at a time when so many are struggling to keep food on their tables or a roof over their heads.

Consequently, my wife and I decided the best way to use the “stimulus” money sent to us by the federal government was to donate it to local charities serving those in need. We chose the East Alabama Food Bank and Child Care Resource Center (earmarked for Homeless Hotel Vouchers), and we urge everyone in a position to do so to make similar contributions to their charities of choice.

Larry Gerber and Louise Katainen

Auburn

Fumble!

Alabama leads again, but in the wrong direction.

We now have a Senator who didn't know the three branches of government proposing to delay Biden's landslide win inauguration until COVID is "behind us."