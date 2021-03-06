Letters to the editor: Kudos to Opelika Police for calling off high-speed chase

Good call

The O-A News missed an opportunity last week to tell a story that reflected well on the discretion and professionalism of the Opelika Police Department. It’s news that should be reported because it demonstrates how police officers in Lee County balance the needs of law enforcement, with the protection of the public.

It was a quiet Sunday morning. My wife and I were listening to our scanner as we cleaned the house. Police officers near Oak Bowery Road attempted to stop a motorcycle that had no license plate. Instead of stopping, the rider attempted to elude. He turned on to Grand National Parkway and opened up the motorcycle to speeds in excess of 100 mph. At that speed one mistake would have been fatal for the vehicle operator.

At this point the officers must have been thinking that only a criminal would be reckless and foolish enough to pilot a motorcycle at those speeds. But, up to that point, the only infraction observed was operating the vehicle without a license. While the officers pursued the rider, they were well aware that much of Grand National is hilly, curvy, and has numerous no-passing zones. Rather than pursue the vehicle and operator, the police did the responsible thing and called off the pursuit.