Letters to the Editor: More thoughts on short-term rentals from people who live in NC-zoned neighborhoods

There are plenty of places where it is allowed, and those wishing to rent their homes can move there and do it legally, but we concerned citizens in Neighborhood Conservation districts do not want it here; we do not want the changes that inevitably follow.

Please, please do the right thing. Protect our neighborhoods from those who wish to change them, who waited until it seemed like a settled issue to bring it up again, using their influence and ignoring all the work that went before.

Clyde and Martha Evans

Auburn

Lipstick on a pig

Putting political spin on a terrible amendment to the Airbnb/short-term rental ordinance, some Auburn City Council members have chosen weasel words like “equality,” “compromise,” and “opportunity” to mislead residents and disguise the amendment’s real intent. This sudden interest in “equality” threatens to blur all zoning protections, not just across residential zones, but between residential and commercial uses, too. If a few homeowners can claim the “right” to “homestays” (another weasel word), then what’s to stop other homeowners from asserting their rights to other home-based businesses in our residential neighborhoods?