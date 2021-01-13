Letters to the editor: The whole world is watching us here in America (and other musings)

Like so many others, I was enraged by what appeared to me an attempted coup of the United States Government instigated by Donald J. Trump, Donald Jr., Ruby Giuliani and others. Today is another day and today I'm deeply troubled by the actions of two individuals close to home: Mo Brooks and Tommy Tuberville.

I know nothing about Mr. Brooks so allow me to focus on Tommy. He was a very good coach. He should have stuck with coaching. Just a few days into his term he endorses the notion that the election was filled with fraud. I've always believed that as a newcomer to an organization the reasonable thing to do is to keep quiet, listen attentively, and learn from those far wiser than yourself. Less intelligent politicians tend to speak without thinking, then, attempt to pull back from their obvious lack of knowledge of the subject before them and expect forgiveness. There's an old expression: once the "cat's out of the bag," good luck in putting it back. Tommy's legacy has been etched in stone, and so early in the game.