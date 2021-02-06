Letter to the editor: Auburn residents should say no to short-term rentals

Say no to STRs

Auburn City Council will hold a "work session" Monday, Feb. 8, to review the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve Short-Term Rentals in family designated residential zoning districts and to allow an unlimited number of overnight guests. If Council approves the proposal next Monday, Council will vote to make the recommendations a City Ordinance following the Public Hearing at its Feb. 16 meeting.

Members of the Mayor’s Task Force, Planning staff, and select members of the Planning Commission worked hard designing legislation to prohibit Non-Primary Short-Term Rentals (a/k/a investor-owned rentals) and Homestays in family oriented zoning districts (e.g., NC, DDH, LDD, etc.) and to limit the number of overnight guests, BUT it seems the majority of Council members are considering an amendment to allow STRs in residential neighborhoods throughout Auburn and to allow an unlimited number of overnight guests to stay in them! Neighborhoods affected include Asheton Lakes, Cary Woods, Cloverleaf, and others.