Letter to the Editor: Don't add anything to the lottery bill

Don't add to lottery bill
The Editorial "Lawmakers weigh lottery" was bang on. If our lawmakers care about the State of Alabama then they need to present a "Lottery Only Bill" to the people, without any add-ons! Two things that have killed Lottery Bills in the past is, one, they have a casino add-on, and two, what we are going to use the lottery for. Casino gambling should be voted on separately from a Lottery Bill. We are losing tons of money to other States Lotteries. Money that could stay at home and help our State. The Lottery should go to a specific purpose, like scholarships, or parks, or mental health, or prisons, for example. In the past, the General Fund has been thrown into the mix which is not a good choice. The General Fund is funds used by politicians for any purpose they like without clear transparency.
Casino gambling and Animal racing are not the same either. Casino gambling has its own set of problems and voters should be presented with all the facts about the downside to casino gambling.
If our government official mix the Lottery and Casino Bill together, that should send up a red flag that tells you how much influence Casino Gambling has over our Legislators. If our government official mix the Lottery and Casino Bill together, I will not Vote for it and should not either!
James Little
Auburn
Don't toss My Pillow
As a 30-year customer, I am disheartened to hear of Kroger’s involvement in a multi-business scheme to end partnerships with My Pillow, a company whose founder, Mike Lindell, overcame enormous obstacles to rise as an American success. Did Kroger kowtow to pressure from leftist factions or does leadership desire the ruination of conservatives like Mike Lindell? Kroger is silent on the issue.
The company’s purpose is to “feed the human spirit,” which begs the question: what exactly is Kroger feeding us with the decision to cancel My Pillow? Cowardice? Fear? Authoritative social regimentation?
No thank you. I’ll pass on that dish.
Kroger leadership aligned with those who desire the elimination of competing voices in America, so I will no longer shop at Kroger. I will, however, be sure to order some My Pillow products.
Candis Birchfield
Dadeville
Our new favorite person
You DID it!! How refreshing it is to start the day with an optimistic first page. Several positive, uplifting stories lately projected smiles, replacing tears of fear of the unknown. Thanks, specifically, for the Megan McGowan Crouch article, followed by the delightful Richard LaGrand bio. Laura Grill is a leader above and beyond, and it is good to see that recognition. But today you stole my heart with Good Dogs at Westminster. Keep up the good work!