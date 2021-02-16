Letter to the Editor: Don't add anything to the lottery bill

The Editorial "Lawmakers weigh lottery" was bang on. If our lawmakers care about the State of Alabama then they need to present a "Lottery Only Bill" to the people, without any add-ons! Two things that have killed Lottery Bills in the past is, one, they have a casino add-on, and two, what we are going to use the lottery for. Casino gambling should be voted on separately from a Lottery Bill. We are losing tons of money to other States Lotteries. Money that could stay at home and help our State. The Lottery should go to a specific purpose, like scholarships, or parks, or mental health, or prisons, for example. In the past, the General Fund has been thrown into the mix which is not a good choice. The General Fund is funds used by politicians for any purpose they like without clear transparency.