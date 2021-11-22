Letter to the Editor: Give Harsin a chance

This is in response to the barrage of opinions being submitted and/or underlined in person or over the various media gear-waves concerning the Auburn Football coach as well as those coaches/players and staff under his operational perusal. Let us ALL keep in mind that Coach Bryan Harsin is playing the poker hand that he was dealt by a different coach. Furthermore, it will take approximately three or four years for Harsin’s platoons to muster adequately and be operating (hopefully) like a clean oiled machine. Be guided accordingly.