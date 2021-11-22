 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Here's why Democrats should vote for Katie Britt
0 Comments
top story editor's pick

Letter to the Editor: Here's why Democrats should vote for Katie Britt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Katie Britt

Katie Britt

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, you have to respect Representative Liz Cheney. Yes, I have a hard time relating to some of her very conservative politics, but I very much respect her willingness to stand apart from most of her colleagues in Congress, standing up for the Constitution, and against all the misinformation being spread across the Land. And I sincerely believe she’s searching for the truth on what happened Jan. 6 to help preserve our democratic way of life. She has what most elected Republicans now lack: integrity, remaining true to her convictions and not being afraid to call “a spade a spade.” I got this feeling that Katie Britt isn’t too far behind Liz in those respects. To my Independent and Democratic friends, pause and think about what I’m about to suggest for the upcoming primaries: vote for Katie. If you’re a Democrat you can always change your vote for the general election. What’s the alternative: Mo Brooks. No thank you. Regardless of our political affiliations we must all find ways of working together for a better America, especially for future generations. As a first step, let’s stop with the misinformation then start talking with each other and finding things that we have in common. I think Katie is in a much better position to do that than her Republican opponent(s).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruno Ulrich

Registered Democrat

Auburn

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert