Letter to the Editor: Here's why Democrats should vote for Katie Britt

Whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or Independent, you have to respect Representative Liz Cheney. Yes, I have a hard time relating to some of her very conservative politics, but I very much respect her willingness to stand apart from most of her colleagues in Congress, standing up for the Constitution, and against all the misinformation being spread across the Land. And I sincerely believe she’s searching for the truth on what happened Jan. 6 to help preserve our democratic way of life. She has what most elected Republicans now lack: integrity, remaining true to her convictions and not being afraid to call “a spade a spade.” I got this feeling that Katie Britt isn’t too far behind Liz in those respects. To my Independent and Democratic friends, pause and think about what I’m about to suggest for the upcoming primaries: vote for Katie. If you’re a Democrat you can always change your vote for the general election. What’s the alternative: Mo Brooks. No thank you. Regardless of our political affiliations we must all find ways of working together for a better America, especially for future generations. As a first step, let’s stop with the misinformation then start talking with each other and finding things that we have in common. I think Katie is in a much better position to do that than her Republican opponent(s).