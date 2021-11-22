Letter to the editor: Opelika Council's vote on development outside Storybook Farm was disappointing

I was glad to read that Ward 2 (Erica Baker Norris) voted no on this new housing development. I’m disappointed in the remainder of the city council.

I know from personal experience the impact this nonprofit has on our vulnerable children. The joy on their faces as they get off the bus and are greeted by the volunteers. To see fears change to being able to groom a horse. To experience being outdoors and just enjoying nature.

This is a priceless gift to our community.

The idea of 240 new houses built—the noise, dust, machinery—will impact the serenity of Story Book Farms, not to mention traffic noise and congestion associated with a project of this magnitude.

Is it worth it for tax revenue to place already vulnerable children in such a position?

These children probably won’t impact the bottom line but they will have had life experiences that will impact their lives, their families and their educational experiences.

Please reconsider this rezoning and its impact on these wonderful special children and this special place.

Evelyn Mickle

Opelika