Letters to the editor: Genocide Awareness Project director says pro-life group's strategy mirrors MLK's

Shocking, yes

As one of the organizers of the Genocide Awareness Project (GAP) which made a recent appearance at Auburn University, I wanted to respond to the two items that appeared in The Opelika-Auburn News.

Ironically, our detractors agree with us on the most important aspect of our campaign. They describe pictures of abortion as shocking, stunning, and disturbing. We agree. Abortion is all of those. Pictures of abortion are shocking because decapitating and dismembering little human beings is shocking. Anyone with a functioning conscience is appalled by violence of this magnitude. Is it logical to argue that the pictures of abortion are disturbing and shocking, but the act of abortion is somehow OK? Or that abortion is OK to do, but too disturbing to see?

One of your contributors wrote of pro-life students who disagree with our methods. That’s understandable. Most people have never studied social reform movements in detail. In fact, no reform movement has ever eradicated a horrifying injustice by covering it up. Not once, ever. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. knew this. He wrote from a Birmingham jail, “Like a boil that can never be cured so long as it is covered up but must be opened with all its ugliness to the natural medicines of air and light, injustice must be exposed, with all the tension its exposure creates, to the light of human conscience and the air of national opinion before it can be cured.”

C. Fletcher Armstrong

Director, Southeast Operations

The Center for Bio-Ethical Reform

Knoxville, Tenn.

Drink it in

Perhaps your readers will be interested in knowing about the strong efforts begin made to increase literacy in our region.

Ms. Patricia Butts, the executive director of the Lee County Literacy Coalition, a United Way agency, is currently inviting community members to attend the tenth annual "Reading Between the Wines."

This lively and entertaining event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Legacy at Serenity Farms, 1995 West Farmville Road, Auburn. For more information, please contact the Lee County Literacy Coalition at 334-705-0001.

Proceeds support literacy in our region. Let’s help improve the reading and writing skills of all who need help in reaching their maximal potential.

Louise Katainen

Auburn