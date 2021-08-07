Letters to the Editor: Hey landlords, have a heart and think of the health and safety of your tenants

Have a heart
I have heard some of the owners of rental properties and now I feel I must add my thoughts.
As a former home health/hospice nurse, I have been in some of these properties.
My thoughts are if you are going to rent to people why would you not want safe places for people to live? Why would you want children to live in conditions you would not even want your dog to live in?
I went in a trailer that had a huge hole in the floor right at the entrance; it was covered by an unsecured piece of plywood. My client's grandson helped me to get over safely. I finished my visit and had to have assistance to get out. Later on another visit, after the grandfather had died, the area was so tight we had to carry him out in our arms and then put him on the funeral home gurney. Several people had to help get the gurney safely out over the covered hole.
I have lived overseas in Third World countries and it is reprehensible to imagine that landlords in Lee County treat people this way.
Is it all about money? These places have long been paid for. Not caring for your fellow humans and taking advantage of their situation and perhaps their language difficulty.
This is not new. I saw the same thing happening when we had people flee here from Louisiana after the horror of a hurricane.
This is the Bible Belt and as Christians or pseudo-Christians we should be more caring for those who are in these situations. Providing adequate housing allows them to live safe and honorable lives.
Evelyn Mickle
Opelika
Serious matter
Reference your Aug. 1 issue which reported on hazardous chemicals leaking from abandoned oil and gas wells. This is a serious matter that must be addressed. The leaking chemicals include benzene, a known carcinogen, and methane, a component of natural gas and a potent greenhouse gas. After about 20 years, it has been converted, naturally, to carbon dioxide, which remains in the atmosphere trapping heat and contributing to more adverse events. For example, on July 2, The Washington Post reported on methane escaping from northern Russia’s warming permafrost and also outcroppings of limestone rock. Ever increasing atmospheric concentrations of methane and other greenhouse gases will steadily adversely impact all life on Earth.
The science of detecting escaping greenhouse gases, especially methane, both at ground level and from space has improved, and another important step will be taken when the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), a private non-profit, and partners launch MethaneSAT in 2022.
According to EDF, “MethaneSAT, will scan the entire globe with the most sensitive methane detector ever carried on a satellite. It will pinpoint large emissions sources and also map regional emissions from thousands of smaller sources that are invisible to current technology.” Rates of emissions will be calculated “in near real time.” Very importantly, “MethaneSAT will make emissions data public in order to hold oil and gas producers responsible for reducing their pollution.”
To learn more, visit https://www.methanesat.org/.
David Newton
Auburn