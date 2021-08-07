Letters to the Editor: Hey landlords, have a heart and think of the health and safety of your tenants

Have a heart

I have heard some of the owners of rental properties and now I feel I must add my thoughts.

As a former home health/hospice nurse, I have been in some of these properties.

My thoughts are if you are going to rent to people why would you not want safe places for people to live? Why would you want children to live in conditions you would not even want your dog to live in?

I went in a trailer that had a huge hole in the floor right at the entrance; it was covered by an unsecured piece of plywood. My client's grandson helped me to get over safely. I finished my visit and had to have assistance to get out. Later on another visit, after the grandfather had died, the area was so tight we had to carry him out in our arms and then put him on the funeral home gurney. Several people had to help get the gurney safely out over the covered hole.

I have lived overseas in Third World countries and it is reprehensible to imagine that landlords in Lee County treat people this way.

Is it all about money? These places have long been paid for. Not caring for your fellow humans and taking advantage of their situation and perhaps their language difficulty.