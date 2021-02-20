Letters to the editor: Keep an eye on Auburn City Council and short-term rentals

11th hour strategy
To this observer of the hours-long Feb. 16 Auburn City Council meeting, one Councilperson’s multi-part amendment (which was adopted) to the “Short-term Rental/Homestay Ordinance” looks like an eleventh-hour strategy to undermine the years of work done by the Planning Commission and the Task Force assigned to produce an Ordinance on STRs/Homestays acceptable to the Council and to Auburn’s citizens (512 of whom signed a petition or contacted the Council to support the Ordinance as approved by the Planning Commission, as opposed to 20 who expressed opposition).
This ongoing controversy will, for better or for worse, greatly affect Auburn’s future, so I kindly ask the citizens of the “loveliest village on the plains” to remain engaged. City Council meets again on March 16.
V. Louise Katainen
Auburn
Learn from Texas
The failure of the electrical power system in Texas, which left millions without heat and other necessities during very cold weather, is beyond awful. Why did this happen?
More information will become available, but it is important to recognize that this failure has its roots in decisions made decades ago when Texas decided to have its own power distribution grid rather than be part of a national effort fostered by the Federal government. According to The Washington Post of Feb. 16, Texas has “…a financial structure for power generation that offers no incentives to power plant operators to prepare for winter. In the name of deregulation and free markets, critics say, Texas has created an electric grid that puts an emphasis on cheap prices over reliable service.”
Much of the electricity generated in Texas results from the burning of natural gas, which is mostly methane. Blaming the “Green New Deal” and clean renewable energy, e.g., wind power, is simply incorrect. Properly selected, sited, and maintained wind turbines work well in such locations as Alaska and Canada.
Further, as the Arctic continues to become warmer due to emissions of greenhouse gases, a weakened Polar Jet Stream meanders more, allowing wintery conditions to move South. In Alabama, we must look beyond fossil fuels, i.e., coal, oil, and natural gas, for the generation of electricity. However, the Alabama Public Service Commission recently approved the use of more natural gas by Alabama Power.
David Newton
Auburn
Makeup call
Today Cal Thomas gave Rush the credits due. Fine memorial! Thank you!
Joan Penrod
Auburn