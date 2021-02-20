Letters to the editor: Keep an eye on Auburn City Council and short-term rentals

11th hour strategy

To this observer of the hours-long Feb. 16 Auburn City Council meeting, one Councilperson’s multi-part amendment (which was adopted) to the “Short-term Rental/Homestay Ordinance” looks like an eleventh-hour strategy to undermine the years of work done by the Planning Commission and the Task Force assigned to produce an Ordinance on STRs/Homestays acceptable to the Council and to Auburn’s citizens (512 of whom signed a petition or contacted the Council to support the Ordinance as approved by the Planning Commission, as opposed to 20 who expressed opposition).

This ongoing controversy will, for better or for worse, greatly affect Auburn’s future, so I kindly ask the citizens of the “loveliest village on the plains” to remain engaged. City Council meets again on March 16.

V. Louise Katainen

Auburn

Learn from Texas

The failure of the electrical power system in Texas, which left millions without heat and other necessities during very cold weather, is beyond awful. Why did this happen?