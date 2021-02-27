Letters to the editor: More thoughts on short-term rentals

Marian Carcache

Auburn

The 'Growth Machine'

For many years I taught courses on Community Organization and Community Development at Auburn. One concept that carried over between the two described cities as a “Growth Machine.” In essence, the business of a city is seen by many leaders as economic growth. The Growth Machine is composed of a powerful coalition of actors, including developers, bankers, the construction industry, utilities, realtors, politicians, and newspaper owners. Align these actors and little can stop them. We’ve all experienced this in Auburn.

The subject of short-term rentals (STR) is the most recent flash-point where the Growth Machine coalition has become visible in Auburn. After two years of debate involving a special task force, public hearings, and multiple drafts developed by the City’s Planning Department, an ordinance was drafted that allowed STRs including “homestays” in many parts of the city, but not in areas zoned as neighborhood conservation (NC). Space does not allow a full explanation of why over 500 citizens signed a petition or sent emails to City Councilors to pass the ordinance without change, to keep STRs out of NC zones; suffice to say that game day parties repeatedly have disrupted neighborhoods.