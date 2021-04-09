Letters to the editor: The right to bear arms comes from God and not the government, and other thoughts

About that GA law

I read with interest the article in Sunday’s paper about the new Georgia election law. It was more about the reaction of liberal and conservative parties than it was about the law itself.

There was one short paragraph that spoke to the law and it was misleading. That was not a surprise since it came from the Associated Press. The article said that the law limits the use of ballot drop boxes. But, it did not mention that there were no ballot drop boxes in 2019 and that ballot boxes were installed last year primarily because of the need for social distancing during the pandemic. The new law will allow voting drop boxes but there will not be as many as last year, for the simple reason that social distancing will (hopefully) not be an issue.

The article mentions the restriction on food and water. Actually, it does not speak to the restriction. … it only says that it will not be allowed. That’s not true. It will be allowed, but outside of 150 feet – only half the length of a football field – from the voting site. Again, this is typical of national news media articles the last four years: they don’t lie; they just don’t give you all the facts.