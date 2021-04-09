Letters to the editor: The right to bear arms comes from God and not the government, and other thoughts

A God-given right
Well, it didn’t take long after another mass shooting for liberals feel emboldened to call for gun removal: No matter what the Second Amendment says, guns in the hands of the general populace need to be removed.
I wonder how they avoid the fact that these rights are not given by government but by our Creator.
The sale of guns has risen especially with the push to defund the police. As the populace is armed, the number of assaults with guns decrease. A populace who respect guns and is taught safety and care of guns do not abuse their rights. There are statistics that prove this as truth.
The Second Amendment reads: “A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
For those who say that “people” means militia and not individuals, the First, Fourth and Fifth Amendments use “people” the very same way.
Think on this and the attempt to nullify our rights.
Troubled people will do evil but we all can be prepared to defend our homes and person.
Evelyn Mickle
Opelika
About that GA law
I read with interest the article in Sunday’s paper about the new Georgia election law. It was more about the reaction of liberal and conservative parties than it was about the law itself.
There was one short paragraph that spoke to the law and it was misleading. That was not a surprise since it came from the Associated Press. The article said that the law limits the use of ballot drop boxes. But, it did not mention that there were no ballot drop boxes in 2019 and that ballot boxes were installed last year primarily because of the need for social distancing during the pandemic. The new law will allow voting drop boxes but there will not be as many as last year, for the simple reason that social distancing will (hopefully) not be an issue.
The article mentions the restriction on food and water. Actually, it does not speak to the restriction. … it only says that it will not be allowed. That’s not true. It will be allowed, but outside of 150 feet – only half the length of a football field – from the voting site. Again, this is typical of national news media articles the last four years: they don’t lie; they just don’t give you all the facts.
The article does mention “strict identification requirements” but shouldn’t we all be happy about that? After all, even the MLB requires a valid photo ID to pick up tickets. Isn’t the integrity of our presidential elections more important than baseball tickets?
Claude Fortin
Opelika
Truth never hurts
The ‘”Ensure equal justice” letter to the editor from Marc D. Greenwood in the March 31 O-A News was entertaining, as were his previous letters. Entertaining because of the rambling disconnects and non sequiturs that make it extremely difficult to follow his line of thought to a conclusive message.
In his letter he mentions the sons of liberty dressed as Native Americans throwing 342 chests of British tea into the Boston harbor. I assume he is talking about the Boston tea party. The sons of liberty are not mentioned again until four paragraphs later.
In the next paragraph, “representative Allen Treadaway proposed the bill ostensibly to deter people from burning buildings, looting stores, and assaulting police officers.” What bill are you talking about, Marc? Greenwood continues by saying, “True justice is comprehensive and clinical.”
Then Greenwood asks, “Has Treadaway proposed bills that ensure murderous officers receive life in prison sentence, or miscreants masquerading as officers are held accountable when acting under the color of the law.” I guess Greenwood would want Treadaway to include specific punishment for police as well as for arsonists, looters, and those who assault police.
Finally in the next paragraph is Greenwood’s analogy between the sons of liberty being taxed without representation, and the “long-suppressed black rage” that resulted from the death of George Floyd is disingenuous.
George Floyd was a career criminal whose criminal lifestyle and the drugs in his body led to his death.
Thomas H. Hilyer
Opelika