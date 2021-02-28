Letters to the Editor: Vultures, Ted Cruz, stimulus checks and short-term rentals, oh my!

Imagine living on a street with low traffic, no parking problems and where neighbors know one another. Now imagine watching your quiet street change to a busy street where strangers add traffic, create noise and clog residential streets that were not intended for commercial use. Are these neighborhood hotels as safe as other hotels in town, with fire suppression and other safety features? Where would you prefer to live and raise your children?

Allowing these hotels in NC zoned neighborhoods puts us on a slippery slope towards the disappearance of the family-oriented character of our city. Will the City of Auburn enforce the terms of neighborhood hotel operation or does that burden fall on aggrieved neighbors? More properties will be sold to remote owners. Fewer homes will be available for families who want to live and work in Auburn, reducing the 1% income tax revenue. Eventually these businesses will push for other commercial uses nearby to serve their tenants, such as convenience or other retail stores, coffee shops, fast food restaurants or gas stations.