On the subject of masks in schools: An open letter to the community from pediatric healthcare providers
On the subject of masks in schools: An open letter to the community from pediatric healthcare providers

  • Updated
Auburn High vs. Park Crossing high school football

Auburn High fans wear masks and social distance in the stands during the Auburn High vs. Park Crossing high school football game on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

An open letter to the East Alabama Community from your local pediatric healthcare providers:

We fully support local school systems starting the school year with a masking protocol.

We believe that in-person learning is best for our children, and masking gives our kids the best chance to start and continue the school year safely.

Masking, social distancing, hand washing and other protocols put in place last year were extremely effective. Given the current high level of virus transmission in the area, it is very likely that continuing those protocols is the only way to keep our kids in school at this time.

There are no safety concerns with masking for school-aged children, including those with chronic health conditions.

We also fully support the vaccination of all eligible students, faculty and staff. The available vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. Having a high level of vaccination will help decrease transmission across the whole community and allow us to return to a more normal way of life.

The next few weeks are likely to be very challenging for our community. Let’s work together to keep our children and community safe, and to keep our kids in school.

Sincerely,

Rian Anglin, M.D.

Tori Benes, D.O.

Nicole Carter, M.D

Matthew Carter, M.D.

Austin Doss, M.D.

Richard Freeman, M.D.

Brian Fuller, M.D.

Tricia Gibbs, M.D.

Richard Glaze, M.D.

Brooke Haynes, M.D.

Florance Hyppolite, M.D.

Lee Johnson, M.D.

G. Randall Jones, M.D.

Tonya Lyles, M.D.

Caroline Meigs, CRNP

Ashley Love, M.D.

Katie Meadows, CPNP

Katherine Nichols, M.D.

Shelby Rolader, D.O.

Ellen Royal, M.D.

Whitney Sheffield, CRNP

David Smalley, M.D.

Sara Smith T, M.D.

Gretchen Vandiver, M.D.

Brooke Williams, M.D.

Megan Willis, M.D.

Katie Wolter, M.D.

Lesley Works, CRNP

Lisa Young, M.D.

