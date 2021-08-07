On the subject of masks in schools: An open letter to the community from pediatric healthcare providers

An open letter to the East Alabama Community from your local pediatric healthcare providers:

We fully support local school systems starting the school year with a masking protocol.

We believe that in-person learning is best for our children, and masking gives our kids the best chance to start and continue the school year safely.

Masking, social distancing, hand washing and other protocols put in place last year were extremely effective. Given the current high level of virus transmission in the area, it is very likely that continuing those protocols is the only way to keep our kids in school at this time.

There are no safety concerns with masking for school-aged children, including those with chronic health conditions.

We also fully support the vaccination of all eligible students, faculty and staff. The available vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. Having a high level of vaccination will help decrease transmission across the whole community and allow us to return to a more normal way of life.

The next few weeks are likely to be very challenging for our community. Let’s work together to keep our children and community safe, and to keep our kids in school.