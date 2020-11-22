Reverend John Pavlovitz speaks for me:

“Dear White Evangelicals,

"I need to tell you something: People have had it with you. For eight years, they watched you relentlessly demonize a black President, a man faithfully married for 26 years -- a doting father and husband without a hint of moral scandal or the slightest whiff of infidelity.

"They watched you deny his personal faith, argue his birthplace, and assail his character — all without cause or evidence. And through it all, White Evangelicals—you never once suggested that God placed him where he was. You never publicly offered prayers for him and his family, you never welcomed him to your Christian universities, you never made any effort to affirm his humanity or show the love of Jesus to him.

"And yet you give carte blanche to a white Republican man so riddled with depravity, so littered with extramarital affairs, so vile, with such a vast resume of moral filth—that the mind boggles.

"And the change in you is unmistakable. With him, you suddenly find religion. With him, you offer full absolution, sin has become unimportant, compassion no requirement.