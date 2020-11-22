Reverend John Pavlovitz speaks for me:
“Dear White Evangelicals,
"I need to tell you something: People have had it with you. For eight years, they watched you relentlessly demonize a black President, a man faithfully married for 26 years -- a doting father and husband without a hint of moral scandal or the slightest whiff of infidelity.
"They watched you deny his personal faith, argue his birthplace, and assail his character — all without cause or evidence. And through it all, White Evangelicals—you never once suggested that God placed him where he was. You never publicly offered prayers for him and his family, you never welcomed him to your Christian universities, you never made any effort to affirm his humanity or show the love of Jesus to him.
"And yet you give carte blanche to a white Republican man so riddled with depravity, so littered with extramarital affairs, so vile, with such a vast resume of moral filth—that the mind boggles.
"And the change in you is unmistakable. With him, you suddenly find religion. With him, you offer full absolution, sin has become unimportant, compassion no requirement.
"They recognize your inconsistency, they see that pigmentation and party are your sole deities. They see that you aren’t burdened to love the least, or to care for your Muslim, gay, African, female or poor as yourself.
"They see that all you’re really interested in doing, is making a God in your own ivory image and a white, Republican Jesus—not dark-skinned Jesus of Nazareth.
"Your willingness to align yourself with cruelty is a costly marriage. Yes, you’ve gained a Supreme Court seat, a few months with the Presidency, but you’ve lost a whole lot more. You’ve lost any moral high ground or spiritual authority with a generation. You’ve lost any semblance of Christlikeness, and most of all you’ve lost your soul.
"I know it’s likely you’ll dismiss these words. The fact that you’ve even made your bed with such malevolence, shows how far gone you are and how insulated you are from the reality in front of you.
"But I had to at least try to reach you. It’s what Jesus would do.”
Hank Gilmer
Auburn
