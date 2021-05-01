Guest opinion: Dr. Ricardo Maldonado looks at the new face of COVID-19

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have a new face now. We are not seeing nursing home patients as often as we did during the first and second peak. The number of COVID hospitalizations from the elderly or those with weakened immune systems or other medical problems that we saw in the winter have also been reduced. Instead, the new face of COVID-19 is the younger, healthy individuals.

The average age of an EAMC hospitalized patient with COVID-19 today is 48. Back in January, the average age of a patient hospitalized with COVID-19 was 64. We are seeing younger and otherwise healthy patients being hospitalized, and other hospitals in the country are seeing the same. We have even seen a healthy patient in their early 20s that required an ICU stay.

The reason we do not see many elderly patients now is likely because many have been vaccinated. Vaccines are successful because they can help reduce your chances of getting COVID-19, and more importantly, prevent you from getting a serious infection with it. We have not seen a single severe case of COVID-19 at EAMC from a person who was fully vaccinated. Besides being vaccinated, another thing many of our elderly are doing is that they are still wearing masks when necessary and taking precautions.