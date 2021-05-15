Kendrick-Holmes: Here's what we can learn from third graders about the art of persuasion

On Sunday I dedicated the majority of the opinion page, including the space in the print newspaper usually dedicated to my own column, to letters to the editor written by 16 third graders at Ogletree Elementary School in Auburn.
These students, under the guidance of their teacher Hollie Blakely, wrote about how they would improve the city of Auburn, which all of them already seem to think is pretty great, if sometimes a little boring.
I would also encourage you to go online to click here and read all of them word for word.
Frankly, these letters were a blast of fresh air for our editorial section, which is often filled with commentary and letters from adults who are certain they’re completely right, seek to win you over by talking loudly and bashing the other side, and can’t imagine that anybody who disagrees with them could have a single good idea.
These letters from Ogletree third-graders are interesting, funny and a little wacky, as you would expect from kids of any era. As a father of four, that didn’t really surprise me, but one thing did:
They considered how and why someone might disagree with them.
Adults living in today’s current political climate, including anyone who’s going to send a letter to the editor or op-ed piece to the Opelika-Auburn News, could learn a lot from these third-graders about how to share an opinion with others. Not how to think, but how to express what you think.
These students didn’t build their arguments around what they want. They focused, from a kid’s perspective of course, on what our community needs and why.
We need a Legoland because kids need to use their creativity, and a bike trail and more fields and parks because kids need to get outdoors and away from TV and video games. We need an aquarium and a zoo because Atlanta and Montgomery are too far to drive and parents get tired of hearing “Are we there yet?” Oh yeah, and we need a giant bungee trampoline because we need to fill empty alleys.
But the most impressive thing about these letters – and the thing we adults can learn from the most – is how these kids employ counterarguments. They actually put themselves in the shoes of someone who might not agree with them or think their proposal is practical, and then they address this opposing view.
“I know what you might be thinking,” they write, or, “You might be worrying that…”
Hughes Daniel, the mastermind of the super bungee trampoline, writes: “You might be worrying that the college kids might skip class to play on the trampoline, but we need an age limit and that would be fifteen.” Hey, you give him a problem, he gives you a solution.
“I know you may be thinking that little kids might get too tired or get hurt on bike trails,” writes Hank Cochran. “We could have a separate trail for only the younger kids.”
Carlos Candela-Serrano, another advocate for more bike trails, also knows you might be thinking that more bike trails could cause more bike accidents, “but you could make kids have to take a bike safety class before they could use the trails.”
London Gipson, who wants to bring a Legoland to Auburn, knows you might be thinking that “kids would steal the Legos, but they could put a few free Legos in the room for the kids to take home.”
Nariah Lee, who also wants a Legoland, knows you might be thinking that it would “take up too much space.” “Maybe we could add it to Tiger Town,” she proposes, “where there are many extra parking spaces.”
These kids know that we adults focus a lot on money, so they’ve constructed their arguments accordingly.
“I know that you might be thinking that an aquarium would cost a lot of money to build,” writes Grace Lee, “but there would be tickets to buy if people wanted to visit.”
“You might be thinking we don’t have enough money to do that,” writes Hazel Ward of her plan to bring a huge water park to Auburn, “but we could do fundraisers, or we could get an investor and pay him/her back with the money we make from the park.”
“I know you might be thinking we’d have to cut down a lot of trees to make an area for a sportsplex,” writes Tekaja Thomas, “but we could use an area that has already been cleared.”
On and on they went, and it was beautiful to behold.
Kudos to Hollie Blakely for teaching her students this important tool. Every single one of her students used it in their letter.
And every one of us adults should be using it too.
Class dismissed.
Dimon Kendrick-Holmes is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News.