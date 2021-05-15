Kendrick-Holmes: Here's what we can learn from third graders about the art of persuasion

These students didn’t build their arguments around what they want. They focused, from a kid’s perspective of course, on what our community needs and why.

We need a Legoland because kids need to use their creativity, and a bike trail and more fields and parks because kids need to get outdoors and away from TV and video games. We need an aquarium and a zoo because Atlanta and Montgomery are too far to drive and parents get tired of hearing “Are we there yet?” Oh yeah, and we need a giant bungee trampoline because we need to fill empty alleys.

But the most impressive thing about these letters – and the thing we adults can learn from the most – is how these kids employ counterarguments. They actually put themselves in the shoes of someone who might not agree with them or think their proposal is practical, and then they address this opposing view.

“I know what you might be thinking,” they write, or, “You might be worrying that…”

Hughes Daniel, the mastermind of the super bungee trampoline, writes: “You might be worrying that the college kids might skip class to play on the trampoline, but we need an age limit and that would be fifteen.” Hey, you give him a problem, he gives you a solution.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}