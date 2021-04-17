Letter to editor: 92-year-old woman responds to letter saying that gun rights come from God

Show me where

I started reading my Bible every day when I was 10 and have missed perhaps a dozen days in the ensuing 82 years. I have read it through a number of times in several translations. I cannot remember any verses asserting "Second Amendment Rights." I am almost certain there are none justifying assault rifles in civilian hands. If someone can supply those references, please do.

There are, however, hundreds of references to loving and caring for one's neighbor, and "neighbor" is defined so broadly as to include everybody. Jesus on the cross expresses love and mercy to the criminal crucified beside him (Luke 23:39-43). In Matthew 25:31-48, Jesus said the nations of the world (and thus the people) would be judged on the basis of their treatment of "the least" - the hungry (there are a lot of those these days), the thirsty (think Flint, MI, and other polluted and shrinking water supplies), the stranger (immigrants), the sick (those without access to health care), and the imprisoned (rightly and wrongly).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are also instructions for caring for the earth itself (Genesis 1 but dominion doesn't mean destroy; it implies stewardship).