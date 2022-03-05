Letter to Editor: Sixth grade history teacher says lawmakers need to stop trying to plan her lessons

Ignorant lobby
Editor's note: This letter, from a sixth grade history teacher in Chambers County Schools, is addressed to Rep. Ed Oliver, sponsor of HB312, which is being called the critical race theory bill.
As a United States history teacher I’m appalled at the introduction of HB312 to the Alabama congressional session. When I made the decision to become an Alabama educator I made a commitment to educate. If I’m forced by the government to whitewash the history of America and leave out “divisive concepts” I’ll be doing a disservice. The notion that students could potentially lose the right to learn the truth about past events is insane. This country is required by its laws to offer children a free, public education. What good is that education if it is based on inaccuracies and omissions? We cannot change the truth about our past and will never be “colorblind.” Knowing the truth keeps future generations from making the same mistakes. I don’t want to work in a state that doesn’t recognize the importance of knowing the past. The limitations HB312 will place on educators is unethical to teaching and unjust to historians. Teachers are scrutinized enough without having lawmakers planning lessons. Mr. Oliver, spend your term in office focused on helping instead of lobbying for ignorance. I sincerely hope this bill does not pass. If they should fail, I pray Governor Ivey will support our students and protect them from this idiotic legislation. My students are outraged at the prospect of HB312 and were encouraged to exercise their rights as American citizens. I hope you will read and acknowledge their concerns.
Susan Grizzard
LaGrange, Ga.
Urgent issue
Thank you for the March 1 stories about reports by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Over the 34 years of the existence of this agency, their reports, created by thousands of experts from around the world, have become progressively more urgent in calling for aggressive actions to address our human caused problems resulting from burning of fossil fuels, i.e., coal, oil, and natural gas. Recall burning of fossil fuels produces heat-trapping carbon dioxide and other undesirable gases, which result in dangerous warming of the Earth.
While some states in the Southeast have taken steps to encourage, even require, the use of clean renewable energy, e.g., solar and wind, Alabama has not. For example, we are woefully behind our neighbors in creating solar energy jobs. (See website of the Solar Energy Industries Association.) Alabama voters should contact their elected representatives at all levels, including Washington, D.C., and Montgomery, and demand action. Contact information online: “Guide to Your Government” by the League of Women Voters of East Alabama; websites of the Alabama Legislature, Alabama Public Service Commission; climate.gov and climate.nasa.gov.