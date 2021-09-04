Letter to the editor: A 98-year-old reader sounds off about the vaccine - and how to live a long life

Three words

I write today to express the pleasure which reading Bruce Gladden's letter gave me. He wrote from a perspective that I wish every citizen shared, that we should be guided by science in matters of health, and our university system and leaders within it should speak in support of improving our well-being and that of the students under their care and tutelage.

Every year since World War II, the lifespan of Americans increased until this epidemic struck. No matter where you live or what concerns you have, getting a vaccine is the right thing to do.

Are you concerned about the national debt? Get the vaccine! Vaccines are free for citizens and cost the government about $20 each, vs. $1,250 if you get sick and require (and can get!) transfusion treatment.

Are you worried about rising medical costs? Get the vaccine! A stay in the ICU costs $3,000 to $12,000 per day.

Would you like your health insurance cost to decrease? Get the vaccine!

Would you like to go to football games, movies, restaurants, and church, and be able to sing or yell without being worried? Yep, get a vaccine.