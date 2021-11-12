Letter to the editor: A response to the last letter about climate change

Switch we must

A response to the Nov. 10 letter concerning climate change:

According to NASA Global Climate Change: “A century ago, Serbian scientist Milutin Milankovitch hypothesized the long-term, collective effects of changes in Earth’s position relative to the Sun [orbital shape, tilt, and wobble] are a strong driver of Earth’s long-term climate, and are responsible for triggering the beginning and end of glaciation periods (Ice Ages).”

In the early 1800s, studies of Earth’s atmosphere by European physical scientists began to emerge, and “in 1896, Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius … predicted that if human activities increased CO2 levels in the atmosphere, a warming trend would result.” (Source: “Climate Change: Evidence, Impacts, and Choices” from National Academies Press – 36 pages, free for download or read on-line. Google it!) And the current level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (Google: Keeling Curve) is 414 parts per million. Compared with trapped atmospheric gases in ice cores in Antarctica, this reading is the highest in the past 800,000 years.