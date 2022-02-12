Letter to the editor: Auburn needs to scrap the Creed and recognize some new role models

The article defends Yancey’s claim that the congressional prohibition of the African slave trade was invalid on constitutional grounds because “according to the State rights theory the whole question properly should be left to the several States.”

In a front-page article of the Plainsman on Sept. 4, 1930, then Dean of the Graduate School Petrie was interviewed for an article titled “Dean Petrie is an excellent bicyclist, startling bit of information reveals."

Regarding the high quality of the bicycle path he and others built out on Wright’s Mill Road in the 1890s, he was quoted, “It was kept almost as smooth as pavement by the ‘darkies’ who traversed it packing it down with their two big dogs. By dogs, I mean the two big bare feet of the (N-words)."

Nothing controversial about the Auburn Creed’s values; who doesn’t “believe in hard work"?