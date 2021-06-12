Letter to the editor: Because of Jan. 6, this Memorial Day was 'unbelievably sad'

I'm a Navy corpsman who served with the Marines in '67 & '68 in Vietnam, my cousin did the same in Korea and my grandad, dad, and two of his brothers served in WW II. I trace my family's military service back to my namesake ancestor who served in Hazen's Raiders in the Revolutionary War; for that reason Memorial Day has always held a special place in my heart.

This one is unbelievably sad because the sacrifices so many have made to preserve our democracy are in danger of being lost in a country that no longer believes in itself or its founding principles. Jan. 6 is a stain that cannot be ignored or covered up, it must be dealt with !

Our senior senator as a man of honor should call on his fellow Republicans to remove this stain from our democracy.

Hank Gilmer

Auburn