 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Because of Jan. 6, this Memorial Day was 'unbelievably sad'
0 Comments
editor's pick

Letter to the editor: Because of Jan. 6, this Memorial Day was 'unbelievably sad'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol Breach Security

In this Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police officers hold off rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

I'm a Navy corpsman who served with the Marines in '67 & '68 in Vietnam, my cousin did the same in Korea and my grandad, dad, and two of his brothers served in WW II. I trace my family's military service back to my namesake ancestor who served in Hazen's Raiders in the Revolutionary War; for that reason Memorial Day has always held a special place in my heart.

This one is unbelievably sad because the sacrifices so many have made to preserve our democracy are in danger of being lost in a country that no longer believes in itself or its founding principles. Jan. 6 is a stain that cannot be ignored or covered up, it must be dealt with !

Our senior senator as a man of honor should call on his fellow Republicans to remove this stain from our democracy.

Hank Gilmer

Auburn

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert