 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Letter to the Editor: Biden's proposed cap on insulin and other prescription drugs would save livex

  • 0
State of the Union by the numbers

On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address.

 Photo of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

I am in writing in response to the recent Presidential State of the Union Address and to bring more awareness to the prices of life-saving prescription drugs. Within President Joe Biden’s address, he addressed the price of insulin for those with type 1 diabetes, and how the current price is outrageous. I completely agree with the President in this regard. There should be no reason for the cost of medicine to be crippling to the point where you have to skip doses to have money for other necessities, especially when the cost to make the medicine is $10. During the address, President Biden stated that he would like to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month. This policy is a part of the President’s plan to cut the costs of prescription drugs. I agree with this decision because no one should have to go without life-saving medicine just because they cannot afford it. Personally, in my own life, I know people who suffer from this reality, and it saddens my heart. If President Biden puts this “cap” into effect, I believe it will change and save many lives throughout the United States.

Sincerely,

People are also reading…

Ruth Hellmann

College Freshman

Auburn University

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert