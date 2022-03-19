Letter to the Editor: Biden's proposed cap on insulin and other prescription drugs would save livex

I am in writing in response to the recent Presidential State of the Union Address and to bring more awareness to the prices of life-saving prescription drugs. Within President Joe Biden’s address, he addressed the price of insulin for those with type 1 diabetes, and how the current price is outrageous. I completely agree with the President in this regard. There should be no reason for the cost of medicine to be crippling to the point where you have to skip doses to have money for other necessities, especially when the cost to make the medicine is $10. During the address, President Biden stated that he would like to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month. This policy is a part of the President’s plan to cut the costs of prescription drugs. I agree with this decision because no one should have to go without life-saving medicine just because they cannot afford it. Personally, in my own life, I know people who suffer from this reality, and it saddens my heart. If President Biden puts this “cap” into effect, I believe it will change and save many lives throughout the United States.