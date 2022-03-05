 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: CNN needs to get back to providing objective journalism - and so does Fox News
This image taken from video shows CNN International Correspondent Matthew Chance reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine early Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Be objective

This morning, I’m reading about Putin cracking down on Russian media “trying to block information about war on Ukraine.” Ironically, I then read in our newspaper an article entitled, “Time to return to the facts.” Amen.

The article was about the new chief at CNN saying he planned to return CNN to hard news, instead of today’s liberal-bias reporting.

The point is that the line between activism and journalism has all but evaporated. Even the best publications now often struggle to provide straight news stories. It’s even more difficult for local newspapers to find unbiased articles to print and I appreciate our editor’s challenge to do so.

Of course, Trump had to be mentioned in the article… it implied that it was Trump’s fault because he attacked the media with the “fake news” moniker and the media hit back by becoming his inverse. Personally, I think that our media had started leaning left way before Trump arrived. But, it’s irrelevant at this point who started it, it needs to stop and I hope and wish CNN luck in providing objective journalism.

The article ended with “CNN needs to get back to its primary job.” So do the rest of the media organizations, including Fox News.

Claude Fortin

Opelika

Urgent issue

Thank you for the March 1 stories about reports by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Over the 34 years of the existence of this agency, their reports, created by thousands of experts from around the world, have become progressively more urgent in calling for aggressive actions to address our human caused problems resulting from burning of fossil fuels, i.e., coal, oil, and natural gas. Recall burning of fossil fuels produces heat-trapping carbon dioxide and other undesirable gases, which result in dangerous warming of the Earth.

While some states in the Southeast have taken steps to encourage, even require, the use of clean renewable energy, e.g., solar and wind, Alabama has not. For example, we are woefully behind our neighbors in creating solar energy jobs. (See website of the Solar Energy Industries Association.) Alabama voters should contact their elected representatives at all levels, including Washington, D.C., and Montgomery, and demand action. Contact information online: “Guide to Your Government” by the League of Women Voters of East Alabama; websites of the Alabama Legislature, Alabama Public Service Commission; climate.gov and climate.nasa.gov.

If we care about our descendants, other life forms, or the Earth, we should act without delay.

David Newton

Auburn

