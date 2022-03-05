Letter to the Editor: CNN needs to get back to providing objective journalism - and so does Fox News

Be objective

This morning, I’m reading about Putin cracking down on Russian media “trying to block information about war on Ukraine.” Ironically, I then read in our newspaper an article entitled, “Time to return to the facts.” Amen.

The article was about the new chief at CNN saying he planned to return CNN to hard news, instead of today’s liberal-bias reporting.

The point is that the line between activism and journalism has all but evaporated. Even the best publications now often struggle to provide straight news stories. It’s even more difficult for local newspapers to find unbiased articles to print and I appreciate our editor’s challenge to do so.

Of course, Trump had to be mentioned in the article… it implied that it was Trump’s fault because he attacked the media with the “fake news” moniker and the media hit back by becoming his inverse. Personally, I think that our media had started leaning left way before Trump arrived. But, it’s irrelevant at this point who started it, it needs to stop and I hope and wish CNN luck in providing objective journalism.