Letter to the editor: COVID misinformation is like the fungus that attacks tropical ants

A pathogenic fungus, O. unilateralis, attacks certain tropical ants, taking over their minds and bodies for reproductive purposes. The infected ant abandons the colony and attaches itself to a leaf where it breeds the fungus, the spores of which rupture out of the ant’s head and falls to the ground to infect unsuspecting ants below.

I recall my extreme revulsion when watching this story on a nature show. Such a horror being played out in humans must have been at the back of my mind—a sci-fi movie I would never watch. And yet...

Substitute for unilateralis the mysterious sources of misinformation about the corona virus online, and we currently witness the inconceivable: for no apparent purpose other than promoting the spread of the virus, they have infected the minds of millions, changing their behavior in ways that lead to their own and others’ deaths.

Margaret St. John

Auburn