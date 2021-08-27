Letter to the editor: Does Harsin tell his players that deciding to tackle an opposing ball carrier is 'deeply personal'?

Let’s assume, for the moment that there are enough uninfected Auburn football players to take the field on Saturday, Sept. 4. Let’s assume Coach Harsin’s “deeply personal” approach to vaccination has not decimated the entire team. Clearly Coach Harsin has forsaken the first line of defense in personal/public health. Imagine in the pre-game warm up the Coach instructing defensive players that to tackle the opposing team’s ball carrier is a “deeply personal” matter. How would that play with Tiger fans? The point is - life, like football, is a team sport. We look out for each other for the greater good. A “deeply personal” decision can do a lot of harm in the Covid climate today. It is a great disappointment that the man we look to for leadership on the football field has fumbled this ball in the end zone.