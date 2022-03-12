Letter to the editor: 'I am sad to see the passage of permitless carry legislation'

Sad passage

On Christmas Eve, 1977, virtually in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol Building, I was robbed at gunpoint of $39. (It started at $59, but at my request the robbers gave me back 20.) Had I had a gun (and had I been able to shoot straight), as soon as the robbers turned to leave I would have shot them. It is worth noting that had the men been arrested and convicted for the robbery, in no state would they have been executed. I would have shot to kill. Today I am grateful that I did not have a gun. I am grateful that I have not had to carry with me for the past 45 years the pain of knowing that I killed two very young men in a moment of blind anger.

More recently, while helping take the constitutionally mandated (Article I Section 2) 2020 census, I was twice threatened with gun violence, once directly by a gentleman who claimed to be a licensed firearms instructor, once indirectly by an angry fellow who carried a pistol on his hip. It didn’t make me love my local fellow Americans more. (To be fair, neither man had his hand on a weapon.)

So I am sad to see the passage of permitless carry legislation. I appreciate the need for law enforcement to carry arms in this country, though the occasional unnecessary lethal incident illustrates the difficulties even highly trained professionals can face in split seconds. I am resolved to strive not to violently dislike on sight any non-law enforcement civilian I see carrying a pistol. It probably does not speak well of me that it will be a challenge.

Speaking of the Constitution, the Second Amendment is the only amendment that includes its own justification. It is worth wondering what “Militias” have to do with its proper interpretation and why it refers ambiguously to “the people” and not individuals. But even to those of us who are not fans of the amendment, it is easy to see how “shall not be infringed” might be thought to mean that anyone – children, citizens convicted of white collar or violent felonies, enslaved persons, you and me – should be free to do whatever they want under any circumstances with Arms. It might seem a wonder that any legislation is necessary. Maybe it’s the phrase, “well regulated.”

Carl Backman

LaFayette

Tired of lies

I'm tired of lies and pushing the green deal. Has not one of the climate saviors had a whole thought about how to work this out?

First, I'm not going to purchase a $50K electric car. If the climate is in so much trouble and we are facing water covering the face of the country, why are so many of the "elite" purchasing beach/lake properties - heck, we are paying for a fence so Biden can go to his beach home.

Fourteen months ago a war began against independence of our oil. Now we are buying from enemies, dictators. We have people in high places who have no clue on how to do the job they are assigned. I may have been born at night but not last night.

To Biden, the buck stops with you. Your decisions are yours. History will report your failures.

Evelyn Mickle

Opelika