Letter to the editor: 'I have no patience with Coach Harsin's wishy-washy stance'

Dear Editor:

Coach Bryan Harsin's stance that he is "not anti-vaccine" is worse than disappointing. It's a failure of leadership. While it's fine to provide "data-driven" information to coaches and players about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, actions speak louder than words. Refusing to even say whether he's had the vaccine or not gives support to vaccine hesitancy at a time when our nation and our state are in crisis: Covid rates are rising and hospitals and healthcare workers are pushed to the brink.

I have lost family members to Covid, and I have no patience with Coach Harsin's wishy-washy stance. It's not good enough to say "I am not anti-vaccine." It's time to be PRO-vacccine: we need leaders, especially those in the position of power and influence such as Coach Harsin, to step up and encourage people to get vaccinated.

As a long-time Tiger fan, I hate to admit it, but the only head coach in the State of Alabama who has shown true leadership is Coach Nick Saban.

Caroline Gebhard

Auburn