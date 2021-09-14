Letter to the Editor: Instead of rallying around America since 9/11, we've become divided

Fighting against America

Life in America forever changed on 9/11. I too have changed since then. I believe that was the day I started loving my America for what she stood for instead of taking her for granted. I started seeing her differently. My worse fear came to being, she was attacked. She didn't bow down, even though she wept, she came back fighting. Made me proud to be an American, made me real proud.

She has struggled since then because of what we have allowed. Instead of us fighting for her, it seems most are fighting against her. Instead of rallying around her, we are a nation divided. We use guns to solve our fights, we use hatred as an excuse, we silence those who differ, we protest at the hint of infringement, lawlessness has become accepted and justice is banished, right has become wrong and wrong has become right.