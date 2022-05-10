 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Ivey, Shelby, Tuberville and Moore should all be ashamed for not meeting President Biden in Troy

Biden

President Joe Biden listens during tour of the Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations facility where Javelin anti-tank missiles are manufactured, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Troy, Ala. At left is Lockheed Martin president and CEO Jim Taiclet.

 Evan Vucci - staff, AP

Embarrassing

On Tuesday, May 3, President Joe Biden visited Alabama to thank and congratulate the worker force at Lockheed Martin in Troy. He was accompanied by Representative Terry Sewell and greeted by Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. No other officials of higher office showed up. Governor Ivey, Senators Shelby and Tuberville, and Second District Representative Moore, whose district the President visited, were nowhere in sight. They all had excuses, weak ones: they claimed prior commitments. Yeah, right!

Come on, folks, show proper respect! You have a non-partisan duty to represent and promote Alabama. This was not a political visit. This was pure patriotism, in support of the war in Ukraine. Each of you should have been there, either in Troy or to greet Biden at Maxwell AFB.

Cheers for Sewell, Reed, and the dedicated workers at Lockheed Martin. Ivey, Shelby, Tuberville, Moore, you should be ashamed of yourselves. What an embarrassment!

Larry Williamson

Tallassee

 

