Letter to the Editor: Maybe Auburn fans only love Auburn when the going is easy

Do Auburn fans really love Auburn?

Auburn fans, especially the student body: Why can’t we pull for our team in unison? I can admit that I haven't always been an Auburn fan. My love for this team started with a love for this school when I became a student, and that love runs deep. I sit in our student section every game and I hear the cheers against Bo. Today, I watched when half of the student section left at halftime.

Bo’s post-game comments on the atmosphere in Jordan-Hare Stadium were not only correct but justified as well. I know the disappointment I felt was felt even more strongly by the players on the field. I’m not saying that is the reason that Mississippi State beat us, but how can we expect our team to win without the support of their Auburn family?

The issue runs deeper than just the events of today. The Tigers have experienced this in every game they have played this year, home and away. I could hear the calls for Bo’s head in my living room during the Penn State game. I can still hear the doubting of Bryan Harsin: “Are we sure he’s the man for the job?” It's sad. It’s pathetic.