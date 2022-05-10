Letter to the Editor: National Day of Prayer should include more than just Christians

Include everybody

The National Day of Prayer is intended to be inclusive of all faiths. Your reporting does not make this clear. In growing and diverse communities like Auburn/Opelika and Lee county, we know that Christianity is not the only game in town. For a civic leader like Mrs. Fuller to assume “It’s all believers in Jesus Christ coming out and exalting our Lord,” is short sighted at best and not appropriate without mention of other friends and neighbors in the community. Were members of other faiths invited to participate in the event? Was anybody of a different faith involved in the organization of the event? Everyone can do better.

Arlene Zinner

Opelika

Unsociable

As I’m between jobs, I’m delivering for one of those food delivery companies. I won’t tell you which one, but I’m Uber excited about the tips. 😁I’ve noticed a sad but definite trend in society because of this temporary gig.

Once a customer places an order, they have the choice of asking the person delivering the food to knock on the door and hand them the food OR to leave it at the door. Last night I had 11 deliveries in 5 hours and every person selected, “leave it at the door.”

When I was a kid, it was a special treat to have a pizza delivered to the house. Face to face interaction was required and did not cause anxiety. Maybe “leave at door” is selected today because of folks being scared of Covid. Maybe “leave at door” is selected today because folks don’t want to see the delivery guy, they just want the food. Regardless, I can think of no reason that makes me feel better.

Society is becoming less social and attempting to find ways to make it this way. “Leave it at the door” is a perfect example of the wanted disconnect.

I’m really thankful that when I pray God doesn’t say “leave it at the door.” He says “come to me all you who are weary and I will give you rest.” He has done that for me over the last month.

Jeff Gray

Opelika