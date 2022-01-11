 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Never surrender our Confederate holidays
Letter to the Editor: Never surrender our Confederate holidays

FILE - Crews remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The movement to identify and reckon with structural racism moved forward in 2021. As local and state governments grappled with the removal of statues of racist historical figures, local school boards fought over how to teach the uneasy history of racism in the United States. 

 AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Save this holiday

Alabamians have celebrated Robert E. Lee Holiday in January for over 120 years, the oldest Alabama holiday named for a famous historical figure.

Shamefully, last Legislative Session, Republican Senators Randy Price, Will Barfoot, Tom Whatley and other Republicans joined with the left-wing Democrats to sponsor Senate Bill 300, which would have abolished General Lee's Holiday in January, his birth month.

Thankfully, Senator Clyde Chambliss did not co-sponsor SB 300.

This anti-Confederate Bill was defeated and should never be introduced again.

These RINOs are opposed to President Trump, who stated:

"They want to get rid of our great heroes and heroines. They want to get rid of our history, our culture, our heritage. They were starting to rip down our Statues and it started with people, Confederate people, Generals, and then it went to Robert E. Lee; and then to Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and now, George Washington. We’re not going to let this stuff go on."

Polls by PBS and NPR show that 86% of Republicans and 44% of Democrats want our Confederate monuments to stay where they are and not be moved. The same goes for our Confederate veterans’ holidays and symbols.

Twenty-five years ago, giant corporations tricked Democrats into opposing our Confederate Battle Flag, which made the rural white voters, known as yellow-dog Democrats, switch to the Republican Party.

Now the Democrats have tricked these Lincoln-Republicans into opposing our Confederate holidays, causing Republicans to lose this rural white vote.

These anti-Confederate Republicans will destroy the Republican Party, just as the Democrats did theirs, if they continue to attack our Confederate Heritage.

Roger K. Broxton

President, Confederate Heritage Fund

Andalusia

