Letter to the Editor: Never surrender our Confederate holidays

Alabamians have celebrated Robert E. Lee Holiday in January for over 120 years, the oldest Alabama holiday named for a famous historical figure.

Shamefully, last Legislative Session, Republican Senators Randy Price, Will Barfoot, Tom Whatley and other Republicans joined with the left-wing Democrats to sponsor Senate Bill 300, which would have abolished General Lee's Holiday in January, his birth month.

Thankfully, Senator Clyde Chambliss did not co-sponsor SB 300.

This anti-Confederate Bill was defeated and should never be introduced again.

These RINOs are opposed to President Trump, who stated:

"They want to get rid of our great heroes and heroines. They want to get rid of our history, our culture, our heritage. They were starting to rip down our Statues and it started with people, Confederate people, Generals, and then it went to Robert E. Lee; and then to Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and now, George Washington. We’re not going to let this stuff go on."