Letter to the editor: On Saturday, you've got a great opportunity to help the hungry while staying at home

Time to feed others

This Saturday is the annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. It’s easy to participate—put some nonperishable food items in a bag on Saturday, leave the bag by your mailbox, and wait for your letter carrier. Nothing hard about that except remembering to do it!

The timing of the drive is particularly helpful, because while hunger relief organizations remind everyone that hunger has no season, there’s an extra bite to summer. More children need food during the summer because schools are closed and the children who receive free or reduced lunches lose a meal.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many—hunger. So each year, on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from their customers. These donations go directly to local food banks to provide food to people right in their own community who need help.

Every year when I work at the docks at the Post Office helping to unload food from the mail trucks, I hear the same thing from the carriers – that it isn’t the well-to-do neighborhoods where they find the bags of donated food by the mailboxes, but instead it is in the more marginal neighborhoods that they find generous bags. It is in the retirement communities, and down streets where many of the residents look like they could use help themselves. These are the people who know that hunger does exist here in our community and that they could be one paycheck away from welfare, one sick child away from getting fired, one missed rent payment short of eviction…they can easily be reduced to needing the safety net of donated food.

The sum total of yours and my involvement is as follows:

Put some non-perishable food items in a bag

Leave the bag by your mailbox before your letter carrier usually arrives

No glass, nothing expired, and nothing perishable

While no one can do everything, everyone can do something, and with each of us doing our small part, we can have a tremendous impact on those most in need.

Martha Henk

Executive Director,

Food Bank of East Alabama