Letter to the Editor: 'Party on!' is AU's philosophy for dealing with COVID-19

9) I’ve seen no substantial public outreach from AU Athletics encouraging vaccination, nor information about vaccination rates among AU athletes. At least the University of Alabama Athletics Department has been very public about vaccine encouragement – witness public service announcements from Coach Saban, and the University of Mississippi touts its 100% vaccination rate in its Athletics Department. We know that Coach Saban is a great football coach, but it now appears that he also understands science better than our folks at AU. Athletics is given such huge emphasis at AU and now is a time when it could actually be helping to save lives, but instead it’s throwing a party.

I’ve always thought that a university is a place where science is frontmost and center. I’m questioning that view about Auburn right now. Despite these comments which I intend to be direct and to the point, I do appreciate your efforts on behalf of Auburn University. Hoping for the good health and success of all of us.”

Since then, I have received exactly one response. That response came from the AU Executive Director of Public Affairs and it essentially restated Auburn University’s policies on COVID-19, including the following statement: “The top priority of the university in all decisions is the health, safety and well-being of the campus community.” In the meantime since my message, all ICU beds in Alabama became occupied, and Coach Harsin, apparently still unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID. I suspect that he immediately received monoclonal antibody treatment. Back in July, Coach Harsin stated that taking the vaccine was “an intensely personal decision.” I beg to differ. When declining vaccination means that you are more likely to pass the infection to others, more likely to permit the development of a more dangerous variant, and more likely to cause serious illness, hospitalization (including placing strain on health care facilities and workers), and death of others, it hardly seems an intensely personal decision. Instead, it seems that it’s a Golden Rule decision; “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I also find it ironic that some evangelical Christians are among those refusing the vaccine. Jesus said, “Love thy neighbor as thyself.”