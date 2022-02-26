Letter to the editor: Passing permitless carry would allow unfit people to conceal weapons

Dangerous

A dangerous consequence of the passage of permitless carry (HB272 or SB12) would be that people who have previously been deemed as unfit to carry a concealed weapon would be allowed to do so. The Sheriff’s Association estimates that approximately 6,000 people were denied a concealed carry permit last year alone. If this legislation is passed, all of those people will be able to walk around with a concealed gun in the state of Alabama. This is a grave threat to public safety. My family, friends and I all will feel less safe in public if these bills pass.

Some elected officials are operating under the misperception that Alabama does not need a permitting system now that it has voted to establish a prohibited persons database. This is false. The database is not currently operational; and, because it is funded by permit sales, it will not have adequate funding if permits are eliminated. It is well established from other states that the passage of permitless carry causes permit sales to plummet. At the last meeting of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, Rep. Allen Farley presented data from multiple states that had passed permitless carry. Those states had a huge drop in permit sales.